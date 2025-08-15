Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 504 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.85. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.85 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

