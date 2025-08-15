Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 462,901 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,901 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

