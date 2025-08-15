Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total transaction of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $485.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

