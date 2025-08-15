HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after buying an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after buying an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,615,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,825,000 after acquiring an additional 314,323 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $259.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.95 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,229.66. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,477 shares of company stock worth $5,093,784. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

