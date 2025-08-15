HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $143.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

