HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,833 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $106.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $111.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $363.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.