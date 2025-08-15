HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 42,439 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 137,030 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 58,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 122,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.86 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

