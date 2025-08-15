HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 20,994 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $33,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $377.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.88. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

