HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $37,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LNG opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average of $228.85. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.14 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

