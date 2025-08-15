HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 121,485 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,485 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $403,372,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,447,317.37. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,377 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

