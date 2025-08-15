HighTower Advisors LLC Has $39.41 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Starwood Property Trust worth $39,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,699 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 670,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 504,812 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 367,487 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,648,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 248,904 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,039,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 147,495 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.95 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

