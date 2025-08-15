HighTower Advisors LLC Has $38.70 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $38,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ESGU opened at $140.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

