HighTower Advisors LLC Has $26.16 Million Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,321 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,735,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 469,893 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,006,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 131,172 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.