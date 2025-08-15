HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,603 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,604,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $73.56.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.