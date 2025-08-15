High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 1,243 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

