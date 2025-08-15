High Falls Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.