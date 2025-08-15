High Falls Advisors Inc Has $6.91 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,923 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,851,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,678,000 after purchasing an additional 500,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $62.90 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

