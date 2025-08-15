High Falls Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,585,000 after purchasing an additional 796,558 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 160,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

