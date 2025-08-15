High Falls Advisors Inc Decreases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,579,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $66.23 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.