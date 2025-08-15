High Falls Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,392,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,506,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after buying an additional 381,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 343,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYDB stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

