High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $704.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $668.20 and a 200 day moving average of $607.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $710.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

