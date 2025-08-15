Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.3333.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $14,446,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.