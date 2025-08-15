Helen Torley Sells 20,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $1,074,600.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,059,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $65.54 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

