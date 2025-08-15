Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Holdings Cut by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. Heico comprises about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 target price on Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $280.00 price target on Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,656 shares of company stock worth $28,534,115. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Trading Down 0.5%

Heico stock opened at $311.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a 12 month low of $216.68 and a 12 month high of $338.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Heico’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

