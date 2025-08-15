Head to Head Survey: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) vs. Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Moog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,536.99% -46.37% -42.51% Moog 5.67% 14.20% 6.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Moog”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $1.66 million 5.19 -$11.67 million ($8.42) -0.61 Moog $3.61 billion 1.78 $207.22 million $6.59 30.80

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Astrotech has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moog beats Astrotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

