Head-To-Head Review: Cactus (NYSE:WHD) versus Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 16.19% 17.34% 12.69% Prairie Operating N/A 21.04% 2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Cactus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 1 1 2 0 2.25 Prairie Operating 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cactus and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cactus presently has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Prairie Operating has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 237.30%. Given Prairie Operating’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than Cactus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cactus and Prairie Operating”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $1.13 billion 2.86 $185.41 million $2.65 15.27 Prairie Operating $7.94 million 15.96 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -0.84

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cactus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cactus has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. This segment also provides field services to install, maintain, and handle the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells spoolable pipes and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand name. Its products are primarily used to transport oil, gas, and other liquids. This segment also provides field services and rental items through service centers and pipe yards, as well as offers equipment and services internationally. In addition, the company offers repair and refurbishment services. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

