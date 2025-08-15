Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

