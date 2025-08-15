Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $91.46 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

