Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,631 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $230.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

