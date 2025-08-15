Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,530 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.39 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

