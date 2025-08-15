Gold Stocks To Watch Now – August 12th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Barrick Mining are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the exploration, development or production of gold. By owning these equities, investors gain leveraged exposure to gold’s price movements as well as to the companies’ operational performance, cost structures and geopolitical risks. As a result, gold stocks can be more volatile than physical bullion but may offer dividends and growth potential that bullion does not. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,348,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,715,840. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. 4,522,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,969,801. The firm has a market cap of $304.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. 6,687,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,000,520. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Barrick Mining stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,682,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Barrick Mining has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

See Also