Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and traded as high as $45.30. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 35,521 shares traded.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $330.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.5872 dividend. This is a boost from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,044,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 99,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

