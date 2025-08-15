Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and traded as high as $45.30. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 35,521 shares traded.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The stock has a market cap of $330.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.5872 dividend. This is a boost from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
