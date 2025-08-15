Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.3333.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

GLBE opened at $30.60 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 20.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,056,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,769,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308,218 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,656,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,435 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,617,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,324,000 after acquiring an additional 770,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

