Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Gartner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 0.3%

IT opened at $243.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.