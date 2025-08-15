GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 211.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,996 shares during the quarter. GameStop accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GameStop by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $60,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $315,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME opened at $22.88 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

