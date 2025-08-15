FY2026 EPS Estimates for TKO Group Increased by Roth Capital

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $191.30 on Thursday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.