Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

BEN opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $76,051,000. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,825,000 after buying an additional 2,607,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $60,618,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 1,673,971 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

