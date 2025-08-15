Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,575 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Lincoln National by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lincoln National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $40.98 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,862 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.