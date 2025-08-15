Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 444.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $354.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.73 and its 200-day moving average is $318.48. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

