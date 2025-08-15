Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $282.03 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $281.99 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

