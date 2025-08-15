Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

