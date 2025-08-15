Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Black Cypress Capital Management LLC

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 2.6% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.56.

NYSE:FND opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

