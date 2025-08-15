Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 8,000 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $208.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.33. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.