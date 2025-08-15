Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,083 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $119,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $265,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $134.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average of $188.12.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.