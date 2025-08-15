First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.3333.

FMBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $58,454.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,229 shares in the company, valued at $422,659.56. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 18.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

