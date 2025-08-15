Financial Comparison: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) vs. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Lemonade has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lemonade and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 4 1 1 1 1.86 SelectQuote 0 2 1 1 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $37.7143, suggesting a potential downside of 35.73%. SelectQuote has a consensus price target of $4.4167, suggesting a potential upside of 122.50%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Lemonade.

80.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of SelectQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and SelectQuote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $526.50 million 8.24 -$202.20 million ($2.83) -20.74 SelectQuote $1.32 billion 0.26 -$34.12 million ($0.11) -18.05

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SelectQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -33.96% -36.12% -10.93% SelectQuote 0.25% 1.17% 0.30%

Summary

SelectQuote beats Lemonade on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

