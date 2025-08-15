Evercore ISI Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $279.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $279.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.9%

ESS opened at $256.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.26. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.