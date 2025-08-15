EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EVEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

EVEX stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.85. EVE has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EVE by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of EVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

