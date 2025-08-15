Ethic Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $755.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $945.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

