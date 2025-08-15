Ethic Inc. Acquires 6,536 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $244.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

